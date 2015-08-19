Aug 19 Manager Tim Sherwood said he wants to offload some members of his Aston Villa squad before the transfer window closes on Sept. 1, the Birmingham Mail reported.

Villa currently have 29 players in their 25-man senior squad, but that number includes several under-21 players who do not count towards their total under Premier League rules.

"There are still some players here who know they can find other clubs," the British daily quoted the manager as saying.

"But I think the balance of the squad is getting a lot better.

"There are some encouraging signs but it's very early days," Sherwood added.

Villa could allow the likes of Philippe Senderos, Charles N'Zogbia and Kieran Richardson to leave before deadline day, the Mail said.

The club were boosted by the return of midfielder Jack Grealish, who returned from a hamstring injury to play the full 90 minutes and score for the U21s in a 1-0 win at Derby County on Monday.

The 19-year-old could be available for Villa's league trip to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Midfielder Carles Gil also featured in the game but went off in the second half with a tight groin.

"The Derby match was a good workout for the boys. I thought Jack was very good. He played to the last minute," Sherwood said.

"He looked fit enough to maybe be up for selection this weekend," the manager added.

Sherwood is also confident that midfielder Ashley Westwood, who recently signed a new five-year contract with the club, will play for England this season.

"I will be very surprised if Ashley doesn't play for England this season. He's as good as that," Sherwood told the club's website (www.avfc.co.uk/)

"He's very much in the Michael Carrick-mould. Michael is not getting any younger. I am not sure they have found a replacement for him yet," the manager added.

"I think Ashley has got every chance. If he keeps on with his consistency -- and the level of his performances -- I am sure it won't be too far around the corner." (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)