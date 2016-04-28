LONDON, April 28 Striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has stepped down as captain of Aston Villa following their relegation from the Premier League club.

The 29-year-old was suspended by Villa after allegedly going on an alcohol-fuelled laughing-gas binge on the day the club's relegation was confirmed two weeks ago.

"I do not deserve to carry out such a role anymore," Agbonlahor said on Instagram.

"This role was a huge honour to me and it hurts to have lost it."

Villa are conducting an investigation into Agbonlahor's behaviour.

"Gabby's investigation is ongoing, it could be sorted in the next day or so," caretaker manager Eric Black said.

Agbonlahor was also photographed apparently smoking a shisha pipe while parting at a Dubai night club three weeks ago but Villa decided not to punish him following another investigation.

Agbonlahor, who has been at Villa for over 20 years and has won three England caps, apologised for his recent behaviour.

"I am asking Aston Villa fans for forgiveness as I'm hurting as well despite reports and photos in the press making out otherwise," he said.

"I agree my performances this season have not been good enough but I will be working hard to make things right! Up The Villa, Villa Till I Die!"

