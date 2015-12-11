Dec 11 Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez will return from a hamstring injury before Christmas, manager Arsene Wenger said ahead of his side's Premier League clash at bottom club Aston Villa on Sunday.

Sanchez, who has scored nine goals in 20 appearances in all competitions this season, will be keen to return to action for Arsenal's clash with title rivals Manchester City on Dec. 21 having suffered the injury in the 1-1 draw with Norwich City last month.

"No new injuries. Sanchez is the shortest one, the rest will be back after Christmas," Wenger told reporters on Friday.

With Santi Cazorla, Mikel Arteta, Francis Coquelin, Danny Welbeck, Jack Wilshere and Tomas Rosicky all out injured, Wenger was open to the idea of dipping into the January transfer market but will not let the club's injury crisis force his hand.

"We will be out there and seeing what we can do, but we have the whole of December to go and we are in a strong position in the Premier League. But we are short and it is important that we don't lose any more players," Wenger said.

Wenger also dismissed the idea of a January approach for Southampton's combative midfielder Victor Wanyama.

"I rate the player but we are not on the case," the Frenchman said.

Arsenal, who are second in the table with 30 points from 15 games, will hope to leapfrog surprise leaders Leicester City, who host champions Chelsea on Monday. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Toby Davis)