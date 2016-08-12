Aston Villa have signed Wales defender James Chester from West Bromwich Albion on a four-year contract, both clubs said on Friday.

The 27-year-old, who has moved for an undisclosed fee, shone for Wales during the European Championships, featuring in every one of their matches as they reached the semi-finals.

He made 13 appearances for West Bromwich last season and now drops down a division for the Championship campaign of their Midlands neighbours.

"He had a fantastic time at the Euros and he obviously wanted to play first team football on a regular basis," Albion coach Tony Pulis told his club's website.

"We had a man-to-man chat about things and this deal suits everyone."

Chester began his career at Manchester United, leaving the club in 2011 to sign for Hull City before moving to The Hawthorns in July 2015.

(Reporting by Ed Dove; Editing by Alison Williams)