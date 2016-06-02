Aston Villa have appointed former Chelsea boss Roberto Di Matteo as their new manager, the BBC reported on Thursday.

Di Matteo, 46, a former Italy midfielder who also managed West Bromwich Albion and Schalke, replaces Remi Garde, who was sacked by Villa in March before they were relegated from the Premier League.

His former Chelsea team mate, Steve Clarke, who was also an assistant manager at the London club, will be his new assistant, the BBC said.

Di Matteo, who won the Champions League as Chelsea manager in 2012, is expected to have his appointment confirmed by the club when new owner Tony Xia formally takes charge following approval by the Premier League and Football League.

