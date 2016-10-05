Roberto Di Matteo believes it is just a matter of time before Aston Villa begin reaping the rewards of his rebuilding efforts, though the Italian will not be around to take credit for any improvement after he was sacked by the club on Monday.

Di Matteo took over in June after the club were relegated from the Premier League last season but lasted only 124 days in the job, managing one win in 11 Championship matches.

"I am deeply disappointed to be leaving Aston Villa so soon," Di Matteo told the League Managers Association in a statement.

"My coaching staff and I have worked tirelessly to rebuild the squad and I fully expect the players we have brought in to start delivering results in the weeks and months to come."

Di Matteo's side also lost in the first round of the League Cup to fourth tier Luton Town in August.

"I have seen enough over the opening games of the season to suggest that the team we have built will start converting draws into wins and climb the table towards the play-off places," he added.

Assistant coach Steve Clarke will take charge as caretaker manager during the search for a new boss.

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)