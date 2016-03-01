Thiem ends Nadal's unbeaten run on clay
Austria's Dominic Thiem dumped seven-times champion Rafael Nadal out of the Italian Open 6-4 6-3 on Friday to reach the semi-finals, but will have to wait to find out his opponent at the Foro Italico.
LONDON March 1 Aston Villa took another step towards their almost inevitable relegation on Tuesday when they were beaten 3-1 by Everton at Villa Park where the home fans walked out in protest long before the end.
Thousands left even before a scheduled protest in the 74th minute -- chosen to mark Villa's foundation in 1874 -- and they missed their team's only goal scored by Rudy Gestede five minutes later.
By then the match was long over as a contest, leaving Villa well adrift at the bottom of the Premier League table.
Everton took the lead in the fifth minute when Ramiro Funes Mori headed in a Kevin Mirallas corner. Aaron Lennon made it 2-0 after 30 minutes following a sweeping Everton move before Romelu Lukaku bundled home the third after an hour.
LONDON Harry Kane's four-goal salvo on Thursday catapulted him to the top of the Premier League scorers charts, but hot on his heels are two players with contrasting styles who go head-to-head when Arsenal host Everton on the final day of the season on Sunday.