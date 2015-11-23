Nov 23 Aston Villa have enough quality in the squad to secure their Premier League survival and will fight till the end to preserve their top-flight status, manager Remi Garde has said.

Villa are still searching for their first win under Garde and were on the receiving end of a 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Everton on Saturday in the league.

Garde's men, who sit at the bottom of the table, have lost 10 of their 13 league games this season and already find themselves five points away from safety.

Garde replaced Tim Sherwood, who was sacked after only eight months in charge following Villa's miserable start to the season, and the Frenchman conceded they have a huge task at hand.

"We all know the task is very difficult. I still think we have qualities in this team -- and in the next game we have to show this," Garde told the club's website (www.avfc.co.uk).

"There are a lot of games to play. We will fight for every point -- and we will continue that against Watford this next weekend.

"We have to carry on working hard. I said that to the players because nothing is finished, nothing is done." he added.

"The key for us is to work hard all together."

Villa will hope they can keep up with the teams above them when they host 13th-placed Watford on Saturday. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)