Dec 17 Aston Villa manager Remi Garde will receive all the backing he needs in the January transfer window as the club bids to avoid relegation, according to chief executive Tom Fox.

Villa are six points adrift at the bottom of the Premier League after winning just one league game in 16 so far this season.

Frenchman Garde, who replaced Tim Sherwood last month, has been assured by the club's hierarchy that he will receive funds for players he wants in January.

"It's up to Remi," Fox, who flew with Garde to meet owner Randy Lerner in the United States this week, told the BBC.

"If he decides he needs something, he has the chairman's ear and his support, absolutely.

"Remi has only been here five games. My job is to assist him when he decides there is something he might need.

"Remi has to determine what he wants his squad to look like and who he's got in the squad who can play the style he wants.

"It's purely his decision. If Remi Garde decides when it comes to January that there are things he wants to do in terms of incomings and outgoings, that will be something he can recommend and have the ability to do."

Villa travel to Newcastle United, who sit 10 points above them in 15th place, on Saturday. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Nick Mulvenney)