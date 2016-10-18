Five games that swung the title Real Madrid's way
Real Madrid secured their 33rd La Liga crown on Sunday with their 2-0 win at Malaga, finishing three points above Barcelona and ending a five-year spell without a league title.
Aston Villa midfielder has been banned for three games after admitting violent conduct during his team's second-tier match against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.
The 21-year-old was caught on camera appearing to stamp on Wolves' Conor Coady -- an incident not spotted by match referee David Coote -- and received an automatic three-match ban.
The FA said in a statement: "The player accepted the FA charge but contested that the automatic penalty of a three-match suspension would be clearly excessive."
But after members of an independent regulatory commission viewed the incident on video, the FA upheld the punishment.
The England Under-21 international will miss his struggling side's matches against Reading on Tuesday, Fulham on Saturday and local rivals Birmingham City on Oct. 30.
(Reporting by Neville Dalton, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
Real Madrid secured their 33rd La Liga crown on Sunday with their 2-0 win at Malaga, finishing three points above Barcelona and ending a five-year spell without a league title.
HYDERABAD, India Mumbai Indians were crowned the Indian Premier League (IPL) champions for the third time after Mitchell Johnson delivered a three-wicket final over to help secure their thrilling one-run victory over Rising Pune Supergiant in the final on Sunday.