Britain Football Soccer - England v Bosnia & Herzegovina - UEFA European Under 21 Championship Qualifying Group Nine - Banks's Stadium - 11/10/16England's Jack GrealishAction Images via Reuters / Andrew BoyersLivepic

Aston Villa midfielder has been banned for three games after admitting violent conduct during his team's second-tier match against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

The 21-year-old was caught on camera appearing to stamp on Wolves' Conor Coady -- an incident not spotted by match referee David Coote -- and received an automatic three-match ban.

The FA said in a statement: "The player accepted the FA charge but contested that the automatic penalty of a three-match suspension would be clearly excessive."

But after members of an independent regulatory commission viewed the incident on video, the FA upheld the punishment.

The England Under-21 international will miss his struggling side's matches against Reading on Tuesday, Fulham on Saturday and local rivals Birmingham City on Oct. 30.

(Reporting by Neville Dalton, editing by Pritha Sarkar)