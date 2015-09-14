LONDON A 'gutted' Aston Villa manager Tim Sherwood said he had never felt so bad after watching his side take a 2-0 lead at Leicester City and then lose 3-2 in the Premier League on Sunday.

"I've never felt this bad ever," he told the BBC, looking as if he would rather be somewhere else than in front of a television camera.

"There was a lot of bad play there in the last half hour," added the boss. "The only way you stop momentum is by keeping the ball off the opposition and we just turned it over stupidly," he said.

"What can I say? I'm gutted for everyone who's associated with this football club. We have to stop letting in soft goals now, they didn't have to work too hard for their goals at the end of the day. Who cares if we played well? We lost the match."

Villa have conceded 14 goals in their last five away games and were left in shock after Leicester rattled in three in the space of 17 minutes to go second in the standings behind Manchester City.

Villa are now 15th with four points from five games.

Sherwood said the mood in the dressing room was sombre and rightly so.

Asked whether the good moment of 20-year-old Jack Grealish scoring his first goal for the club had been lost in the defeat, Sherwood agreed: "Totally lost.

"I would expect it to be (quiet in the dressing room)," he said. "They are as disappointed as I am, hopefully. I think they are. They are a good group, But we have to stop the errors."

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)