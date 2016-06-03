Soccer-Tottenham sign off from the Lane in a blaze of glory
LONDON, May 14 As farewell parties go, the one that ended an era at Tottenham Hotspur's White Hart Lane on Sunday was close to perfection.
LONDON, June 3 Roberto di Matteo is the new manager of Aston Villa, the former English champions said on their website on Friday.
The 46-year-old Italian, who won the Champions League during a short spell in charge of Chelsea, takes over weeks after the club were relegated from the Premier League.
"It's a wonderful honour for me to become manager of this great football club, and I'm looking forward to the challenge of taking Aston Villa back to its rightful place," Di Matteo said.
Villa endured a dreadful season, sacking manager Tim Sherwood in October as well as his replacement Remi Garde in March. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
May 14 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Sunday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 22 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 21 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 20 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 18 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 17 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 16 Joshua King (Bournemouth) 15 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Christian Benteke (Crystal Palac