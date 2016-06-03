LONDON, June 3 Roberto di Matteo is the new manager of Aston Villa, the former English champions said on their website on Friday.

The 46-year-old Italian, who won the Champions League during a short spell in charge of Chelsea, takes over weeks after the club were relegated from the Premier League.

"It's a wonderful honour for me to become manager of this great football club, and I'm looking forward to the challenge of taking Aston Villa back to its rightful place," Di Matteo said.

Villa endured a dreadful season, sacking manager Tim Sherwood in October as well as his replacement Remi Garde in March. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Hugh Lawson)