LONDON Liverpool pushed Aston Villa even closer to relegation when they crushed the Premier League's bottom club 6-0 on Sunday leading to a mass exodus of home fans long before the final whistle at Villa Park.

It was Aston Villa's heaviest home defeat in the top flight since they lost 7-1 to Arsenal in 1935 and the first time they had conceded six at home in a league match since Arsenal inflicted another thumping in 1983.

Villa remain eight points from the relative safety of 17th place in the Premier League having taken just 16 points from 26 matches.

"I feel humiliated," Villa manager Remi Garde told Sky Sports.

"I am sorry for the fans who came to Villa Park. Before the game you could expect the two teams were not on the same level, but after 15 minutes, I don't know what happens."

Liverpool went ahead when Daniel Sturridge, who has been injured for most of the season, headed in after 16 minutes before former Villa winger James Milner doubled their lead with an inswinging free kick eight minutes later.

Villa collapsed midway through the second half conceding four goals in 13 minutes with Emre Can starting the blitz with a 25-metre shot that beat keeper Mark Bunn after 57 minutes.

Divock Origi burst through to make it 4-0 a minute after coming on as a substitute before England defender Nathaniel Clyne made it 5-0 with a tap-in and Kolo Toure headed a sixth in the 70th.

"I understand the fans' frustration," Garde added. "I don't know who has let down who in this football club. I am trying to concentrate on my job and working with the players who want to fight."

Liverpool's win ended their run of five games without a victory in all competitions.

"It does not happen too much where as a manager can enjoy the last 20 minutes. A very clear result in the end," Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp told Sky Sports.

"We broke the opponent after the third or fourth goal. After that they could not come back into the game."

