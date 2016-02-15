Feb 15 Aston Villa defender Joleon Lescott has apologised to the club's fans for a lack of commitment that resulted in the team losing 6-0 at home to Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

The defeat left Villa seven points adrift at the bottom of the table and Lescott took to Twitter to mollify supporters after an abject performance.

"I'm not one for tweeting after games whether it's good, bad or indifferent but I would like to apologise for the performance today, personally and collectively," he said.

"Liverpool are and were better than us today but that doesn't excuse mine and the team's lack of commitment for the 90 minutes."

Lescott also apologised for angering supporters by tweeting a picture of a Mercedes sports car after the match.

"I would like to add that the tweet sent out from my account involving a picture of a car was totally accidental, it happened whilst driving and my phone was in my pocket," the 33-year-old added. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)