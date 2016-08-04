Football Soccer - Fulham v Bristol City - Sky Bet Football League Championship - Craven Cottage - 12/3/16Ross McCormack celebrates after scoring the first goal for FulhamMandatory Credit: Action Images / John Marsh/ Livepic/ Files

Scotland striker Ross McCormack has joined Aston Villa from fellow championship (second-tier) club Fulham on a four-year contract, both clubs announced on Thursday.

The 29-year-old scored 21 league goals for Fulham last season and joins the Midlands side for 12 million pound ($15.95 million), equalling the second highest transfer fee in Aston Villa history.

"I'm delighted to bring Ross on board. He's a player with proven track record and plenty of experience in the division," Villa manager Roberto Di Matteo said on the club's website.

"He is a player whose goal scoring record has been excellent everywhere he has been and we feel he can be an important addition."

The Scotland international joined Fulham in 2014 after a four-year spell with Leeds United.

($1 = 0.7523 pounds)

(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)