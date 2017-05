Aston Villa 2 Norwich City 0

Feb 6 Joleon Lescott and Gabriel Agbonlahor scored to give Aston Villa a 2-0 Premier League win over Norwich City on Saturday and boost their slim hopes of avoiding relegation.

Defender Lescott put Villa ahead just before halftime with a header from Carles Gil's free kick.

Forward Agbonlahor scored his first goal of the season soon after halftime, cutting in from the left before sending a shot past keeper Declan Rudd.

Villa's third league win of the season left them three points adrift at the foot of the standings.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Clare Fallon)