Soccer-Rooney may have to leave United to extend career -Neville
May 22 Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney may have to leave the club to extend his career "at the highest level", former United defender Phil Neville has said.
June 14 Aston Villa have been sold to Recon Group, owned by Chinese businessman Xia Jiantong, the English Championship (second tier) club announced on Tuesday.
Xia, the first mainland Chinese to fully own an English team has taken over the Midlands outfit from American Randy Lerner in a deal approved by the Football League.
A new board will be appointed later this week, the Midlands club said on their website.(www.avfc.co.uk)
Former European champions Villa were relegated from the Premier League last season. (Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru)
STOCKHOLM, May 22 Manchester United and Ajax will both have a chance to burnish their proud European traditions and finish the season on a high note as they meet in the final of the Europa League in Stockholm on Wednesday.