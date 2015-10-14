Aston Villa have the "character and quality" to clamber out of the Premier League relegation zone and the team need not panic, winger Scott Sinclair has said.

No team has lost more league games this term than Villa, who have not won since beating promoted Bournemouth on the opening weekend and languish third from bottom in the league following a run of six defeats in seven matches.

"Collectively it's been difficult. The results haven't gone our way. But we're determined to start picking up results," Sinclair told the club website (www.avfc.co.uk).

"We have enough time. There's no need to panic. We're in a difficult situation at the moment.

"But with the characters and the quality in the squad, we should be pushing out of the bottom three," the former Manchester City player added.

Villa captain Micah Richards, who joined the club during the summer transfer window, is also confident the Villans can turn their fortunes around.

"As the skipper, it's my job to make sure the boys are staying positive during this difficult spell," Richards said.

"Their desire to do the best they can is there in abundance too -- and we will soon start picking up. These reasons mean that I'm really confident that results will come sooner rather than later.

"Yes we've been sloppy at times and made too many costly mistakes but on the whole we've been creating chances and scoring goals.

"If we carry on doing the right things, it won't be long before we start seeing greater rewards for our efforts," the England international added.

It will not be easy, however, for the Villans as they face four of last season's top eight in Chelsea, Swansea City, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City in their next four league fixtures.

