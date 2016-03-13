Tennis-Struggling Murray puzzled after early Rome exit
May 17 World number one Andy Murray is unsure what caused his recent slump after his Italian Open title defence ended with a 6-2 6-4 defeat by home favourite Fabio Fognini in the second round.
March 13 Aston Villa 0 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Harry Kane scored his 21st and 22nd goals of the season to inspire Tottenham Hotspur to a routine win at hapless Aston Villa that boosted their Premier League title ambitions.
The England striker ended Villa's resistance just before halftime with his 17th goal in his last 20 league appearances and then struck again just after the break, assisted on each occasion by a superb delivery from Dele Alli.
The victory for Spurs consigned bottom-placed Villa to a 20th league defeat of the season while Mauricio Pochettino's side moved two points adrift of leaders Leicester City at the top of the table.
Second-placed Spurs also extended their lead over their north London rivals Arsenal, in third place, to six points.
Leicester have the chance to restore their five-point lead when they host struggling Newcastle United on Monday.
For Villa, though, relegation looks a certainty as they lie eight points adrift of 19th-placed Newcastle at the foot of the table. (Reporting by Ian Chadband, by Alan Baldwin)
May 17 West Ham United midfielder Manuel Lanzini is "very happy" at the Premier League club and is confident the side can improve next season after an indifferent campaign, the Argentine said on Tuesday.