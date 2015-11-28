LONDON Nov 28 Promoted Watford's 3-2 Premier League win at bottom club Aston Villa on Saturday was marred by a head injury sustained by Heurelho Gomes.

The former Brazil and Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper was kicked in the head in the 61st minute and needed treatment for more than six minutes before being stretchered off.

"I hope he is well ... I wait to hear more news. He has concussion or something like that," Watford manager Quique Sanchez Flores told Sky Sports.

Odion Ighalo's opener for Watford was cancelled out by Micah Richards just before halftime. Alan Hutton's own goal and Troy Deeney's header put the visitors 3-1 up before Jordan Ayew grabbed a late second for Villa.

Remi Garde's men have won just once in the league this season and they are five points adrift of closest rivals Newcastle United and Bournemouth.

Villa's meagre tally of five points equals the league record for the lowest haul after 14 matches while no side has ever avoided relegation from a position of five points or fewer after 13 games.

They are one of seven clubs, along with Arsenal, Chelsea, Everton, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham, to have featured in every Premier League season since its inception in 1992-93.

Garde was pleased with the effort shown by his players and remained optimistic they could escape the drop.

"Things are not in our favour because we are at the bottom, we are in trouble, but I do not see any players letting the shirt down which is good news for the future," said the Frenchman who took over from Tim Sherwood earlier this month.

"It is not just the defence and individuals, we have to do better as a team. But we have to still believe and I stay an optimist."

Watford captain Deeney is a Birmingham City fan and was delighted to score against their city rivals Villa.

"I can't explain how good that was," said the 27-year-old striker. "Their fans gave me stick all the way through which lets me know I am doing something right."

Watford are 11th in the table with 19 points. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)