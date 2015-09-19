LONDON, Sept 19 Saido Berahino had vowed never to play for West Bromwich Albion chairman Jeremy Peace again but all was forgiven on Saturday as he scored the only goal in a 1-0 derby win at Aston Villa, saluted the travelling fans and was hugged by his team mates.

The Baggies' Burundi-born England Under-21 striker was making his first start since he had threatened to go on strike over a thwarted move to Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur on transfer deadline day.

Playing a deeper role, he poked home James Morrison's shot in the 39th minute for the only goal of the game in a tense Birmingham derby at Villa Park.

"It's nice to see a beaming face from Saido Berahino -- he's coming off and hugging his team-mates," West Brom manager Tony Pulis told the BBC.

"This game was made for Saido," he added.

"He's not played a lot of football and looked tired as the game went on, but he was desperate to play and he has the quality that we want and need.

"Everyone in this room has made mistakes -- in a few years' time he will look back on the situation and think he should have done better. But it's over now, we move on, as a club we move on and he's a very good player."

Berahino, who was substituted after 67 minutes, made a point of going over to the Albion supporters after the whistle to applaud them.

Aston Villa manager Tim Sherwood would have liked some of that but he had little to smile about as his men suffered their second successive derby defeat after losing 3-2 to Leicester City last time out.

That time he had said he had "never felt so bad" and Saturday's performance, his sixth defeat in the last eight Premier League games, did little to lift the gloom ahead of another derby in a League Cup clash against local rivals Birmingham City on Tuesday.

"I'm disappointed that we didn't perform. West Brom deserved the result and did a good job on us. We didn't express ourselves," he said.

"Today wasn't our day and we have to give them credit for stifling us and getting their scruffy goal. We looked threatening as the game went on but it wasn't enough.

"I recognise the problems at the moment and need to look at it again to make sure I'm not being too emotional. But it's a transition period at this club," added the manager, whose side are now 17th. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Mike Collett)