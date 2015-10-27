Dwight Yorke (L), representing Manchester United, acknowledges the crowd during a news conference to announce the 2015 International Champions Cup North America in New York April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/files

Dwight Yorke has said he is interested in becoming the next Aston Villa manager after Tim Sherwood was sacked following the club's 2-1 defeat by Swansea City at the weekend.

The West Midlands club are reportedly in advanced talks with former Lyon manager Remi Garde and have also been linked in the media with a move for former Everton and Manchester United manager David Moyes.

Yorke, who scored 97 goals in more than 250 appearances for Villa, is keen to be considered for the job, despite having no experience of managing in the top flight.

"There are young people ready to break into management and I don't see any reason why I shouldn't put my name in the hat," he told Talksport.

"People will say I don't have any experience but we've seen people with experience go in there and struggle to do a job.

"I know that club inside out and I've looked at the squad, there's enough in there to get them out of this position and there's enough time as well.

"It's whether the owners are prepared to give an aspiring young manager an opportunity. You look at the managers available now, it's a merry-go-round.

"In the 30 years I've been involved in football it's been the same people getting job after job, so why are young managers doing all their coaching badges but not getting that opportunity?

"Aston Villa are supposed to be the biggest club in the Midlands, but they're nowhere near.

"They think they are a big club but the reality is that Villa, certainly in the last five or six years, have been deteriorating rapidly and that's why they're at the bottom of the table.

"Villa need something to really spark them up right now.

"I spent 10 years there, I had a fantastic relationship with the fans there and I just feel when I look around at the managers up for grabs at the moment that they need something a bit more exciting to come in and really lift the place," Yorke said.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Ian Ransom)