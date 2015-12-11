Jamie Vardy was named the Premier League's player of the month for the second month in succession, while Claudio Ranieri bagged the managerial award to ensure a clean sweep for Leicester City.

The table-topping Foxes went through the month undefeated, beating Watford 2-1 at home and Newcastle United 3-0 away, before drawing 1-1 with Manchester United at the King Power Stadium.

Vardy wrote his name into the record books against United on Nov. 29, when he became the first player to score in 11 successive Premier League matches, eclipsing the mark set by former United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy in 2003.

The 28-year-old leads the division's scoring charts with 14 goals and is the fifth player in Premier League history to win the award in consecutive months, after Robbie Fowler, Dennis Bergkamp, Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane, Leicester said on its website (www.lcfc.com).

