Oct 16 Manchester United forward Anthony Martial and Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino have bagged the Premier League player and manager of the month awards for September.

Marital joined United for a reported 36 million pounds ($55.70 million) on the final day of the transfer window and the 19-year-old scored three league goals last month, the first coming on debut against Liverpool and then two more against Southampton.

Spurs won all their three of their Premier League fixtures in September, including an impressive 4-1 win over table-toppers Manchester City.

It is the first Manager of the Month award for Pochettino since the Argentine took over at Spurs, though he also won it with Southampton in January 2013.

Pochettino said the award was recognition for the efforts of everyone at the club.

"It's a collective honour because we must recognise first our players, all coaching staff and the fans," he told the club website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com).

"It's good not just for me but for the whole club. It's very important. Okay it's 'manager of the month' but we need to recognise all people involved in the team.

"The whole club deserve this award."

