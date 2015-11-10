Nov 10 Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy's five goals in four games won him the Premier League's player of the month award for the first time in October, while Arsene Wenger bagged the managerial award after his Arsenal team won all four of their games.

Vardy's first win of the monthly award caps a remarkable rise for a player who just three seasons ago was plying his trade with non-league side Halifax Town.

The hardworking striker, currently away on international duty with England, is the league's top scorer on 12 goals and his rich vein of form has been instrumental in Leicester's rise to third in the table after 12 games.

He can match Ruud van Nistelrooy's record of scoring in 10 consecutive league games if he finds the back of the net against Newcastle United on Nov. 21 when the Premier League resumes after the international break.

Wenger won the managerial award for the 15th time and trails only former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson, who has 27 wins to his name.

Arsenal, second in the table behind leaders Manchester City on goal difference, chalked up a trio of 3-0 wins against Manchester United, Watford and Swansea City, and conceded just once, in their 2-1 win over Everton at the Emirates on Oct. 24. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)