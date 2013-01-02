LONDON Jan 2 Newcastle United have given European champions Chelsea permission to hold transfer talks with Senegal striker Demba Ba, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

"Chelsea have made an official offer for Demba Ba which has triggered the release clause in the player's contract," Newcastle said on their website (www.nufc.co.uk).

"The club have given the player permission to speak to Chelsea and therefore he will not be included in the squad for tonight's (league) game against Everton."

Newcastle did not give details of the release clause in Ba's contract but media reports suggest it is around 7 million pounds ($11.38 million).

