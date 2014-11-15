Lille's Franck Beria (R) challenges Everton's Leighton Baines during their Europa League soccer match at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

LONDON Everton have been given a boost with news that the injury to their England defender Leighton Baines is not as serious as first feared.

The Premier League club, which had feared Baines would definitely miss next weekend's match against West Ham because of a hamstring injury picked up on international duty, reported on Saturday that he could now be in contention to play.

Baines was forced to withdraw from England's squad for the Euro 2016 qualifier against Slovenia at Wembley on Saturday and the friendly against Scotland at Celtic Park on Tuesday because of a hamstring injury suffered during England training.

He returned to Everton's Finch Farm training ground where scans revealed Baines had suffered a 'grade one' problem, the least serious of hamstring injuries.

"Leighton Baines could be in contention to face West Ham United next weekend after scans revealed the full-back's hamstring injury is not as serious as first feared," the statement on Everton's official website, www.evertonfc.com, reported.

(Reporting By Tom Hayward; Editing by Ian Chadband)