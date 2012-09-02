Cilic flies under the radar all the way to French Open last eight
PARIS Marin Cilic has flown under the radar since arriving in Paris but after reaching the French Open quarter-finals for the loss of 26 games he looms as a clear and present danger.
Manchester City and Italy striker Mario Balotelli needs surgery on a minor eye condition, first team coach David Platt said on Saturday.
"Mario will have an operation in a few days," Platt told City's website (www.mcfc.co.uk) after the 3-1 home victory over Queens Park Rangers in the English Premier League.
"It's not a major procedure and he should be back quite quickly. I've heard suggestions he will be out for a month but that's not true.
"Hopefully it will correct a problem he's been having for some time and he can move on from there," added Platt.
Balotelli was an unused substitute for Saturday's match as Rangers were sunk by goals from Yaya Toure, Edin Dzeko and Carlos Tevez.
Bobby Zamora was on target for the visitors in the second half.
City are fourth in the league, two points behind leaders Chelsea, with seven points from three matches.
(Reporting by Matt Barker; editing by Tony Jimenez)
PARIS Stan Wawrinka's array of shots was too much to handle for a resurgent Gael Monfils as the 2015 champion reached the French Open quarter-finals with a 7-5 7-6(7) 6-2 victory on Monday.