Conte takes blame after Chelsea fall at Old Trafford
MANCHESTER Chelsea manager Antonio Conte said he was to blame for his team's 2-0 loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, saying he had failed to motivate his players enough.
LONDON Liverpool striker Mario Balotelli has been charged by the Football Association for a social media post, the FA said on Friday.
The Italian forward apologised on Tuesday for his Instagram post, subsequently deleted, which appeared to contain potentially racist and anti-Semitic references.
"It is alleged the Liverpool player breached FA Rule E3 in that his posting was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper," the FA said on their website.
"It is further alleged that this is an 'Aggravated Breach' as defined by FA Rule E3[2] as it included a reference to ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race and/or nationality and/or religion or belief."
Balotelli has until Dec. 15 to respond to the charge.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Toby Davis)
MANCHESTER Chelsea manager Antonio Conte said he was to blame for his team's 2-0 loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, saying he had failed to motivate his players enough.
Leicester City remain a surprise guest at the top table of European football but a place in the Champions League semi-finals beckons if they can overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit against Spanish heavyweights Atletico Madrid.