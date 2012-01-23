LONDON Jan 23 Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli has been charged with violent conduct following an incident in Sunday's Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur, the FA said on Monday.

Balotelli appeared to stamp on the head of Spurs midfielder Scott Parker but referee Howard Webb took no action and the Italian scored the stoppage-time penalty which sealed City's 3-2 win.

Balotelli has until 1800 GMT on Wednesday to appeal. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by John Mehaffey)