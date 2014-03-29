Soccer-AC Milan sign Deulofeu on loan from Everton
LONDON, Jan 23 Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has joined AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, both clubs said on Monday.
MANCHESTER, England, March 29 A banner calling for the dismissal of beleaguered Manchester United manager David Moyes was flown over Old Trafford on Saturday as his side's Premier League match with Aston Villa kicked-off.
United fans unhappy with their side's poor season pitched together to raise money for a fly past, with the banner reading 'Wrong One; Moyes Out'.
It did not meet with total approval, however, as jeers rang out from inside the stadium.
The words refer to another banner displayed inside Old Trafford since the manager arrived at the start of the season proclaiming Moyes to be 'The Chosen One' as Alex Ferguson's selected successor.
When asked about the banner by BT Sport before the match, the Scot replied: "You just have to remain focused on the game - and that's what we have done.
"It is going to happen but I think, for the people who have spent money on the plane, it would have been better served by putting it into Darren Fletcher's colitis charity instead."
Last season's champions are now seventh in the table and are unlikely to qualify for Europe through the league, with their only hope appearing to be through winning the Champions League. (Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
