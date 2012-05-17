Soccer-With World Cup looming, Chelsea's Batshuayi wants more playing time
June 8 Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi is concerned that his lack of playing time at Chelsea could derail his hopes of playing at next year's World Cup finals.
May 17 Joey Barton has accepted an FA charge against him for violent conduct against Manchester City's Sergio Aguero in Sunday's clash which clinched the Premier League title for City.
However, the Queens Park Rangers midfielder has denied a second charge of alleged violent conduct against City's Vincent Kompany, the English FA said in a statement.
Barton was sent off for elbowing Carlos Tevez and then kicked Sergio Aguero and appeared to try to head-butt Kompany before being escorted off the pitch. He has requested a personal hearing, the date of which has yet to be set.
"As Barton had already been dismissed, both of these incidents fell outside of the jurisdiction of the referee" the statement said.
Queens Park Rangers said "a full investigation in relation to Joey Barton's dismissal and subsequent events against Manchester City on Sunday will be carried out following the conclusion of his FA hearing".
June 8 Chelsea striker Diego Costa is looking for a move away from Stamford Bridge after being told by manager Antonio Conte that the 28-year-old is not part of his plans at the Premier League club, the Spain international has said.