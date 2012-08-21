Los Angeles Galaxy's Robbie Keane (R) and Tottenham Hotspur's Sebastien Bassong (L) greet each other before their international friendly soccer match in Carson, California July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/Files

LONDON Cameroon defender Sebastien Bassong joined Norwich City from Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur on a three-year deal on Tuesday after spending three years at White Hart Lane.

The 26-year-old centre back, who started his career with Metz in France, has also played for Newcastle United and at Wolverhampton Wanderers where he had a loan spell last season.

Manager Chris Hughton, who also worked with Bassong during a previous spell in charge at St James' Park, said on Norwich's website (www.canaries.co.uk): "Sebastien is a player I have known well since my time at Newcastle.

"I'm delighted to have brought in someone with the Premier League experience he has got. He will give us power and pace at the back and add to the competition in the squad."

Bassong played 44 times for Spurs, scoring twice. He made his international debut for Cameroon in 2009 and has won 15 caps.

Norwich were hammered 5-0 at Fulham in the opening game of the season on Saturday.

