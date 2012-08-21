LONDON Aug 21 Cameroon defender Sebastien
Bassong joined Norwich City from Premier League rivals Tottenham
Hotspur on a three-year deal on Tuesday after spending three
years at White Hart Lane.
The 26-year-old centre back, who started his career with
Metz in France, has also played for Newcastle United and at
Wolverhampton Wanderers where he had a loan spell last season.
Manager Chris Hughton, who also worked with Bassong during a
previous spell in charge at St James' Park, said on Norwich's
website (www.canaries.co.uk): "Sebastien is a player I have
known well since my time at Newcastle.
"I'm delighted to have brought in someone with the Premier
League experience he has got. He will give us power and pace at
the back and add to the competition in the squad."
Bassong played 44 times for Spurs, scoring twice. He made
his international debut for Cameroon in 2009 and has won 15
caps.
Norwich were hammered 5-0 at Fulham in the opening game of
the season on Saturday.
