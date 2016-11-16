LONDON The cost of watching Premier League football has fallen according to a BBC survey, which found that more than two thirds of ticket prices have been either cut or frozen this season.

The BBC's Price of Football survey found that an away ticket in the second tier Championship can now be more expensive than for a Premier League match, with top-flight clubs having capped prices for visiting fans at 30 pounds ($37.32).

"Clubs are listening to their fans and working hard to make sure that Premier League football is accessible as well as competitive and compelling," the Premier League said in a statement.

The fall in ticket prices comes in the first season of the Premier League's bumper new 8 billion pounds global television rights deal.

The survey found that the average cost of the cheapest adult home Premier League ticket has decreased by six percent (from 30.95 pounds to 29.05), while a cap of 30 pounds on away tickets has led to the average cost of the most expensive away ticket dropping 37 percent (from 46.44 pounds to 29.44).

This is now lower than the average cost of the most expensive away ticket in the Championship (31.57 pounds).

Malcolm Clarke, chairman of the Football Supporters' Federation, however, suggested prices could still be cut further and not harm clubs financially.

"On their current 8.3 billion pounds deal, the Premier League could afford to let every single fan in free for every game and still have as much money as they had under the previous deal," he was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"That gives you an idea of the scale of the amount of money they have got."

($1 = 0.8039 pounds)

(Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by Ian Ransom)