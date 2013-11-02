LONDON Nov 2 Bosnia goalkeeper Asmir Begovic scored one of the fastest goals in English league soccer when he gave Stoke City the lead against Southampton after 14 seconds of their Premier League game on Saturday.

Begovic scored when a huge kick from his own penalty area was carried by the wind the length of the pitch, flew over the heads of the Saints centre-halves and goalkeeper Artur Boruc and into the back of the Southampton net.

The fastest goal in the Premier League was scored after 10 seconds by Ledley King of Tottenham Hotspur in a match at Bradford City in 2000.

