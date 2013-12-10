LONDON Dec 10 Israel midfielder Yossi Benayoun has signed a short-term contract with English Championship club Queen's Park Rangers.

The promotion-chasing London club confirmed on Tuesday that the former West Ham United, Liverpool and Chelsea player, who had been on trial, had joined the second tier side until the end of the season.

"Yossi is a good footballer, a top-class player," QPR manager Harry Redknapp said.

"He's got great ability and is someone I have always liked. I actually tried to take him to Tottenham at one time.

"I think he will be a fantastic addition to the squad."

QPR, relegated from the Premier League last season, are second in the table, behind Burnley on goal difference. (Reporting by Martyn Herman. Editing by Patrick Johnston)