LONDON, June 26 Denmark striker Nicklas Bendtner will leave Arsenal when his contract expires at the end of this month, the FA Cup winners said on their website (www.arsenal.com) on Thursday.

Bendtner, 26, made a total of 171 appearances and scored 47 goals after joining the Premier League team from Copenhagen in 2005.

Arsenal sent him out on loan three times, to Birmingham City, Sunderland and Juventus. (Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Greg Stutchbury)