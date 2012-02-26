England soccer player Darren Bent speaks during a news conference at the Grove Hotel in Watford, north of London June 1, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth/Files

LONDON Aston Villa striker Darren Bent will miss England's friendly against Netherlands on Wednesday after being carried off on a stretcher with an ankle injury in the 0-0 Premier League draw at Wigan Athletic.

"He was in agony in the dressing room and is certainly out of the England squad," said Villa manager Alex McLeish after Saturday's game.

Bent landed awkwardly after a second-half challenge from Antolin Alcaraz and left the stadium with a protective boot on his foot.

He has scored four times for England in 12 appearances and was named on Thursday in the first squad picked by caretaker manager Stuart Pearce.

