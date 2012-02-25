LONDON Feb 25 Aston Villa striker Darren
Bent will miss England's friendly against Netherlands on
Wednesday after being carried off on a stretcher with an ankle
injury in the 0-0 Premier League draw at Wigan Athletic.
"He was in agony in the dressing room and is certainly out
of the England squad," said Villa manager Alex McLeish after
Saturday's game.
Bent landed awkwardly after a second-half challenge from
Antolin Alcaraz and left the stadium with a protective boot on
his foot.
He has scored four times for England in 12 appearances and
was named on Thursday in the first squad picked by caretaker
manager Stuart Pearce.
(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Tony Jimenez)