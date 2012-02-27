LONDON Feb 27 England striker Darren Bent may miss the European Championship in Poland and Ukraine starting in June after he was ruled out of action on Monday for up to three months because of ruptured ankle ligaments.

A statement on his Premier League club Aston Villa's website (www.avfc.co.uk) said Bent had seen an ankle specialist in London on Monday after he left the pitch on a stretcher during Saturday's goalless draw with Wigan Athletic.

"He faces up to 12 weeks on the sidelines having ruptured ankle ligaments in his left foot in the game against Wigan and he is unlikely to play against his season," the statement said.

"Darren will undergo another examination in seven days to determine the need for an operation."

Bent, 28, has scored four goals in 13 matches for England.

