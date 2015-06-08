June 8 Aston Villa have released their record signing Darren Bent on a free transfer after four years at the Premier League club, they said on Monday.

The former England striker cost 18 million pounds ($27.43 million) plus possible add-ons when he joined Villa from Sunderland in January 2011.

Bent netted on his debut and finished as joint top scorer that season but from 2013 played much less frequently, spending most of the last two campaigns on loan at Fulham, Brighton & Hove Albion and Derby County.

