Konta beats Wozniacki in straight sets in Miami final
Late-blooming Johanna Konta won the biggest title of her career when she beat Caroline Wozniacki 6-4 6-3 in the women's final at the Miami Open on Saturday.
BRUSSELS Injured Aston Villa striker Christian Benteke will miss his team's Premier League clash at home to Crystal Palace on Thursday as he is undergoing physiotherapy in his native Belgium until Friday.
The 23-year-old Belgian international has been struggling with knee and hip injuries since the close season and decided to meet up with physiotherapist Lieven Maesschalck, who also works for the Belgian national soccer team, in Antwerp.
Tottenham Hotspur's Belgian defender Jan Vertonghen also spent some time with Maesschalck recently, recovering from an ankle injury.
"Vertonghen has already left but Christian Benteke will stay until Friday," a spokeswoman for the Move to Cure physiotherapy centre in Antwerp, where Maesschalck works, said.
Benteke, who scored 19 Premier League goals last season, has struggled to make his mark this campaign, failing to find the net in the past 10 matches as Villa have slipped to 13th in the table.
He could be fit for Villa's following home match against Swansea City on Saturday and their away trip to Sunderland on January1.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek. Editing by Patrick Johnston)
Late-blooming Johanna Konta won the biggest title of her career when she beat Caroline Wozniacki 6-4 6-3 in the women's final at the Miami Open on Saturday.
LYON, France Paris St Germain thrashed Monaco 4-1 in the French League Cup final on Saturday to lift the trophy for the fourth year in a row and gain a potential psychological edge over their rivals for the Ligue 1 title race.
Jose Mourinho could not hide his displeasure at his side's lack of cutting edge as Manchester United failed to make significant ground on their Champions League-chasing rivals in a 0-0 draw against West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford on Saturday.