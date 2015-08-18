LONDON, West Bromwich Albion have rejected an offer for Saido Berahino from Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur and have no interest in selling the England under-21 striker, chairman Jeremy Peace said on Tuesday.

No financial details were disclosed but, according to media reports, Spurs bid 15 million pounds ($23.47 million) for the player.

"We have no interest in selling Saido," Peace said in a statement. "I know we are living in an age where no club can say 'never' about the possibility of selling a player however the prospect of selling Saido is simply not on our agenda.

"We are going forward with Saido very much in our plans and still striving to add players to improve the balance of our squad."

Berahino, 22, has been linked with a move to Spurs throughout the transfer window that will end on Sept. 1.

He made 38 appearances in the Premier League last season, scoring 14 goals, and finished the campaign with 20 goals in all competitions.

($1 = 0.6391 pounds)

(Writing by Tim Collings, editing by Tony Jimenez)