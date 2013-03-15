LONDON, March 15 The Football Association (FA) said on Friday it had become aware of suspicious betting on English sixth-tier matches and has called for those with information to come forward.

The English governing body released a statement saying it would be contacting clubs who play in the Conference South division to advise them of the findings and ask them to remind players and officials of their responsibilities.

"The FA and the Gambling Commission have become aware of suspicious betting activity on a number of matches played in the Football Conference South," the FA said in a statement.

"Following recent communications with the Gambling Commission, The FA, in conjunction with the Football Conference, is contacting all clubs playing in the Football Conference South to advise them immediately or our concern about this suspicious betting activity.

"Clubs have also been asked to remind their players and officials of their responsibilities under the betting and integrity rules of The FA. Anyone with any information regarding possible breaches of these rules has been advised to come forward to The FA or to the Gambling Commission."

Soccer's governing bodies have been especially keen to be seen to be cracking down on corruption since European anti-crime agency Europol announced on Feb. 4 that around 680 matches were suspected of being fixed in a global betting scam run from Singapore. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Mark Meadows)