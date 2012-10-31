LONDON Former Blackburn Rovers defender Henning Berg, who won the Premier League title with the club in 1995, has been named as the new coach of the English second-tier side.

The Indian-owned club, who were relegated from the top flight last term and have been without a manager since Steve Kean resigned last month amid fan pressure, did not disclose terms of the deal in a statement issued on Wednesday.

The 43-year-old former Norway and Manchester United player was last manager of Norwegian side Lillestrom.

(Writing by Mark Meadows)