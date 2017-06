LONDON Oct 31 Former Blackburn Rovers defender Henning Berg, who won the Premier League title with the club in 1995, has been named as the new coach of the English second-tier side.

The Indian-owned club, who were relegated from the top flight last term and have been without a manager since Steve Kean resigned last month amid fan pressure, did not disclose terms of the deal in a statement issued on Wednesday.

The 43-year-old former Norway and Manchester United player was last manager of Norwegian side Lillestrom. (Writing by Mark Meadows)