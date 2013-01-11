LONDON Blackburn Rovers appointed Michael Appleton as manager on Friday with the 37-year-old leaving Blackpool after 66 days in charge.

Indian-owned Rovers, Premier League champions in 1995 but relegated from the top flight last season, confirmed the news on Twitter having sacked Henning Berg last month after 57 days.

Blackburn are 13th in the Championship (second tier), one place above north west rivals Blackpool who were in the Premier League two years ago.

Both clubs have seen long-running supporter unrest towards their respective owners while Blackpool fans on internet message boards slammed former Portsmouth boss Appleton for a perceived lack of loyalty after such a short stint in charge. (Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by Ken Ferris)