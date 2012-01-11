LONDON Jan 11 Blackburn Rovers fans have called off their truce with the ailing Premier League club's owners and are planning a 24-hour demonstration outside Ewood Park from Friday.

The fans halted their protests against Indian owners Venky's and manager Steve Kean on Dec. 3 but now say the club have not kept a promise to hold a meeting to discuss their concerns.

Supporters are organising two marches to Blackburn's Ewood Park stadium, from the west and east of the town, ahead of Saturday's Premier League match against Fulham, while around 200-300 fans are expected to protest outside the ground from 1000GMT on Friday and through the night until Saturday.

A statement from the fans' group said: "Despite organisers arranging no protests for the last seven matches the club has failed to deliver on the promises and pledges they made.

"The aim of the protests, as from the start, will be about the removal of Steve Kean as first-team manager, Venky's as owners of the club and now the removal of the board of directors.

"The intensity of the protest will increase substantially.

"As Blackburn Rovers fans we have no choice but to try to ensure we preserve the legacy left by the late Jack Walker.

"While we appreciate that this era is in the past, the failure by Venky's and the current board of directors to build on his legacy leaves fans with very little if anything to cling on to."

Blackburn won the title in 1995 when Walker owned the club. They are currently bottom of the table having won only three league games, one of which, remarkably, was a 3-2 victory at champions and second-placed Manchester United on Dec. 31.

(Editing by Alison Wildey)