Jan 17 Dressing room unrest joined
Blackburn Rovers' list of problems on Tuesday with the
struggling Premier League club turning down captain Chris
Samba's transfer request.
The 27-year-old Congolese defender had issued a statement on
Monday saying he wanted to leave the club in the January
transfer window but his request has fallen on deaf ears.
"Blackburn Rovers reiterate that team captain Christopher
Samba is not for sale," the club, who are above the relegation
zone on goal difference, said on their website
(www.rovers.co.uk).
"The player signed a new contract with the club less than a
year ago which runs to June 2015."
Samba's desire to leave comes during a season that has been
dogged by fan protests against manager Steve Kean and the club's
Indian owners Venky's as well as poor performances on the pitch.
On-field troubles had eased slightly of late with the club
lifting themselves off the bottom of the table thanks to a
surprise 3-2 victory over champions Manchester United and a 3-1
win over Fulham.
Fan disgruntlement has, however, continued and Kean has said
he avoids going out in the north-west English town because of
the supporters' animosity.
